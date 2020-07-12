Chirala: Left parties protest against privatisation of railways

Chirala: The CPI and CPM leaders and workers in the Chirala area protested in front of the railway station in the town on Sunday, against the Union government's decision to privatize the railways.



The area secretaries of the CPI and CPM, M Venkata Rao and N Baburao alleged that the union government is trying to privatize many public organizations, by taking the advantage of Coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown.

Though the disinvestment in organizations registering losses is in practice, the union government is now resorting to hand over the railways, which is in the profits, they said. They alleged that along with the railways, the government is giving out the public properties worth of lakhs of crores rupees in Coal, Air India, Steel Authority, defense, BSNL, etc. They said that the prime minister Narendra Modi has promised to be Chowkidar before the elections, but turned to be Choridar now by allowing corporate companies to loot the public money. They advised the public to join the protests to save public organizations.