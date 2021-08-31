Chirala municipality elects co-option members

Chirala: In the special meeting held by the Chirala municipality on Tuesday, the municipal commissioner announced that the members have elected three co-option members for the House.



The municipal vice-chairman Ramasubbulu chaired the meeting as the municipal chairman Janjanam Srinivasa Rao was suffering from illness. The local MLA Karanam Balarama Krishnamurthy was present while the vice-chairman announced that the House elected Sk Humayun Kabir, Fathima, and Koduri Nagajyothi.

The Muslim fraternity in the town expressed happiness for allocating the two co-option member seats to Muslims. They opined that Balaram has been very much cooperative with the community and announced that they will support Karanam Balaram and Venkatesh in their future projects.