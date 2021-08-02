Chirala: Tamil inscription dating 1308 AD found at Motupalli

Chirala: A Tamil inscription that was laid in the reign of Kakatiya Emperor Pratapa Rudradeva was found at Motupalli, one of the ancient port towns in coastal Andhra Pradesh, exactly after 813 years, on Sunday.

Archaeologist and CEO of Pleach India Foundation Dr Emani Sivanagi Reddy chanced upon finding the Tamil inscription on the outskirts of Motupalli.

Emani Sivanagi Reddy is working on the project 'Preserve Heritage for Posterity' along with the Motupalli Heritage Society. With the help of Ronda Dasaradharami Reddy, president of the society, Dr Sivanagi Reddy is documenting the dilapidated Kodandarama Swamy temple located on the outskirts of Motupalli where he found the Tamil inscription.

According to Sivanagi Reddy, the Tamil language inscription carved in Tamil Grantha script is dated to August 1, 1308 AD, pertaining to the reign of Kakatiya Pratapa Rudradeva (1289-1323). The inscription is registering the gift of land as Tirudaivayattam for providing offerings to the god Rajanarayanapperumal in Desi-Uyyakondan-Pattinam alias Motupally by Cattanthai- Cemmanadiyal- Valumpothakiyan alias PatinenbhumiVanikaratittan, for the merit of the king, Pratapa Rudradeva.

The director of Epigraphy branch, Archaeological Survey of India, Mysuru, Dr K Muniratnam Reddy deciphered the date and content of the inscription and said that it is interesting to note that Motupalli was mentioned as Desi Uyyakondapatnam on the inscription slab fitted into the west side wall of the temple during the renovation in 16th century AD.

Dr Sivanagi Reddy said that the inscription bears significance as it is the second and next to one more Tamil inscription found at Motupalli issued by Kakatiya Ganapatideva dated to 1244 AD known as the AbhayaSasana, a charter that insures the life and goods of the seaborne to trade. He sensitised the local people on the historical significance of the inscription and appealed to the State government to protect the inscription for posterity.

The Tamil inscription that was identified at Kodandarama Swamy temple in Motupalli on Sunday



