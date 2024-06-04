Chiranjeevi Congratulates Chandrababu Naidu on Historic Victory

Renowned actor and politician Chiranjeevi recently took to Twitter to congratulate Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu on his victory. In his tweet, Chiranjeevi praised Naidu for his leadership skills in bringing back the past glory of the state.

"This great victory is a testament to your skill in bringing back the past glory of the state. I hope you, Pawan, will keep the faith of people and hope that the capital less and injured state will be made number 1 again," tweeted Chiranjeevi.



Chiranjeevi's words come in the midst of celebrations as Naidu and the TDP secure a significant win. The victory is seen as a remarkable achievement in the political landscape, with many commending Naidu's efforts in revitalizing the state.



As Naidu and his party bask in the glory of this triumph, supporters and well-wishers alike look towards the future with hope and optimism. The journey towards making the state the number one again has just begun, and all eyes are on Naidu and his team to deliver on their promises.

