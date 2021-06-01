Chittoor annual credit plan pegged at Rs 21, 919.20 crore

Chittoor: Chittoor district annual credit plan has been pegged at Rs 21,919.20 crore for the year 2021-22.

Collector M Harinarayanan along with Joint Collector (welfare) N Rajasekhar and district Lead bank Manager(LDM) Ganapathi released the Annual Credit Plan(ACP) at the Collectorate here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that Rs 17,225.92 crore has been allocated for priority sectors which was more than last year and of which Rs 16,583.25 crore has already been sanctioned .

He explained that last year Rs 16,150.44 crore was allocated to priority sectors while Rs 16,583.25 crore was sanctioned which was Rs 432.81 crore more than the allocation.

For non-priority sectors, he said Rs 4,693.28 crore has been allocated for for the year 2021-22 year.

This allocation includes Rs 53.47 crore for Stand Up India which is Rs 19.31 crore more than last year and Rs 700 crore for Mudra Scheme which is Rs 131.71 crore more than last year, both are self-employment schemes.

He said due priority has been given to the self-employment sector which is essential for solving unemployment problem.

Regarding Self Help Groups (SHGs) bank linkage, he said Rs 2658.58 crore has been allocated this year. In this connection, he said the district sanctioned more than the allocated amount last year.

He wanted the bankers to issue loans extensively beyond the allocations to facilitate development.

NABARD AGM Sunil, DRDA and MEPMA PDs Thulasi and Jyouthi respectively, Agriculture Joint Director (JD) Doraswamy, SBI Chief Manager Srinivasarao, Sapthagiri Grameena Bank AGM Ramesh and BCCB CEO Manohar Goud were present.