Chittoor: Car with red sanders logs rams into house

Chittoor: A car carrying red sanders logs to Chennai rammed into a house at Puthalapattu in Thottambedu mandal in the district on Wednesday morning. In this incident, a couple Bhaskaraiah (62) and Ratnamma (49), suffered escaped with injuries.

According to police, a car carrying red sanders logs being illegally transported by smugglers to Chennai ploughed into a house after its driver lost control while negotiating a vehicle coming in opposite direction.

The incident occurred when the couple were sleeping in their house. The two persons in the car fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind immediately after the mishap. On hearing of the sound, villagers rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to government general hospital at Srikalahasti.

The police registered a case after seizing the car. Both police and forest department officials started investigation to find out the persons behind the smuggling.

The villagers alleged that neither police nor forest department officials reached the place even after 3 hours of the incident which shows the sheer negligence on part of them.

Meanwhile, the car which met with the accident after crossing a check post raised many questions like how it could pass through the check post with illegal cargo. It gives the credence to suspicions that the red sanders smuggling is going on with the full knowledge of forest and police department.