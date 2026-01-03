Chittoor Collector launches passbook distribution in Gudipala

Chittoor: District Collector Sumit Kumar has said that village meetings will be held from January 2 to January 9 across villages to distribute new pattadar passbooks to farmers.

On Friday, the District Collector participated as the chief guest in the Pattadar Passbook distribution programme held at the MRO office premises in Gudipala Mandal under the Andhra Pradesh Re-Survey Project.

He also took part in an awareness programme to explain the importance of passbooks to farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the Pattadar Passbook programme has been continuing for decades and is part of major reforms introduced in the land records system.

Modern technology is being widely used in land survey and re-survey processes. Using drones and rovers, land boundaries are being measured very accurately, with errors limited to just two to three centimetres.

The Collector said these reforms aim to give farmers peace of mind and complete confidence over their land.

He informed that a total of 59,701 new Pattadar Passbooks with ‘Raja Mudra’ have been received for the district and will be distributed in 298 villages. Tahsildars, along with mandal-level officials and public representatives, will oversee the distribution.

Before distribution, details such as the farmer’s name, photograph, and passbook number will be carefully verified. Only passbooks with correct details will be given to farmers. Passbooks with printing errors will not be distributed, he clarified.

The distribution schedule will be shared in advance with public representatives. Village meetings will be organised, and ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs, and other public representatives will be invited to distribute the passbooks to farmers. Tahsildars have been instructed to take special care to ensure the programme is conducted smoothly without any lapses.

In Gudipala Mandal, village meetings will be held in 13 villages, and 4,734 Pattadar Passbooks will be distributed to farmers. The programme was attended by Gudipala Mandal Tahsildar Srinivasulu, MPDO Sirisha, Mandal Convener Balaji Naidu, other public representatives, officials, and farmers.