Chittoor: Collector N B Gupta enlists steps taken to combat virus

Chittoor: District Collector N B Gupta said that seven containment centres have been set up in Chittoor district to combat Covid-19 in an effective way by providing all facilities in the centres as per the prescribed guidelines. State-level Covid-19 hospital has been set up at Padmavathi Medical College, while the other two were set up Chittoor Government Hospital and Ruia Government Hospital , Tirupati, he added.

The district collector enlisted the steps taken for combating the spread of corona virus and the arrangements made in the containment centres to Special Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy in a video conference held at the Collectorate on Sunday.

Explaining the progress of the corona relief works in all respects , Gupta said that house-to-house survey has been initiated in the district to identify the primary and secondary contacts for deploying quarantine centres. "Out of 20 corona positive cases identified in the district, one person was discharged after treatment.

Impetus has been given for testing 78,000 cloth masks, 5.58 lakh three layer masks, 7,436 PPE kits, 2,450 gloves, 16,115, sanitisers were distributed in the district," he informed. He said that necessary equipment has been provided in all the quarantine centres in the district while one more new quarantine centre at Vikrutamala , Tirupait would be set up shortly.

Joint Collector K Markendeyulu, Joint Collector 2 V R Chandra Mouli, ZP Chief Executive Officer Kodanda Ramireddy, Chittoor RDO N Renuka, DMHO Dr Penchalaiah and others were present at the video-conference.