Chittoor: Deputy CM K Narayanaswamy mortgaging self-respect of Dalits, says TDP MLC

Chittoor: "It is highly regretted that Dy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy has levelled irrelevant charges against former CM N Chandrababu Naidu with a vested motto to get into the good books of CM for protecting his seat" alleged B N Rajasimhulu, TDP MLC. Speaking to mediapersons, Rajasimhulu lashed out that the Dy CM was acting as the most confidential servant to the CM mortgaging the self-respect of the Dalits for his political career . He advised him to control his tongue and added that the TDP would not tolerate such statements from him any further.

The TDP would invariably regain the power in 2024 general elections and it would defeat Dy.CM K Narayanaswamy in a humiliating manner from Gangadhara Nellore seat, he challenged. District TDP District President P Nani, official spokesperson Surendra Kumar and others warned that Narayanaswamy would face serious consequences if he continued to use abusive statements against former CM.

Earlier, the Dy CM had declared that he would serve as a sweeper in the house of former CM Naidu if TDP won two seats at least in the next general elections without the alliance of any political party . His challenge has evoked a sensation in the district and the TDP functionaries have flared up to counter it.