Chittoor district has 15.71 lakh voters: Collector

Chittoor: Asof July 1, the total number of voters in Chittoor district stands at 15,71,402. District Collector Sumit Kumar said at a meeting with representatives of political parties on Friday that steps were being taken to ensure a transparent and accurate voter list.

As part of this process, efforts have been made to remove the names of deceased individuals from the rolls. Election Cell officials have initiated a constituency-wise and secretariat-level verification to identify and eliminate such names. He further explained that voter rolls are revised every three months and shared with political parties, allowing them to provide feedback and suggestions.

Under the Revision-3 process conducted from April to June 2025, officials identified and removed 874 deceased voters across the district’s seven constituencies. Additionally, 833 shift voters and 542 duplicate voters were identified, totalling 2,249 corrections. Under Form-6 and Form-8 provisions, 3,049 new voters were given the opportunity to register or update their details. The district administration has also taken special steps to distribute EPIC (voter ID) cards via post to 10,615 voters.

Proper training programmes have been conducted for Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to streamline the process. Collector Sumit Kumar reiterated that the voter list will continue to be updated every quarter to ensure its accuracy and integrity. During the meeting, TDP representative Surendra Kumar suggested that polling stations should be set up in locations easily accessible to the public. BJP representative Atluri Srinivasulu explained the need to distribute voter cards promptly, especially to newly-registered voters in light of the upcoming local body elections.

CPM’s Gangaraju requested a review of voter name transfers between constituencies to maintain proper records.