Chittoor district in first place in housing program: In-charge Minister Ushasri

Chittoor: Chittoor district won first rank in the implementation housing programme in the State while excellent progress has been witnessing in various schemes, stated district in-charge Minister Ushasri Charan. She hoisted national flag and received police salute during the Independence Day celebration at district police parade grounds in Chittoor on Tuesday.



Addressing the gathering, the Minister has enlisted the achievements of YSRCP government during the last four years. Referring the district progress, she informed that out of the target of 69,377 houses sanctioned, 64,544 houses are at the stage of completion expending Rs 886 crore so far. She said the government was intended to construct houses for all the eligible poor under Navaratnalu - Andariki Illu scheme. She said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid foundation stone for Chittoor Amul Dairy on July 4, which will start functioning shortly.

Minister Ushasri Charan stated that the government is committed for the welfare of women, by promoting financial empowerment from different channels. “Under Amma Vodi programme, Rs 229 crore were credited into the accounts of 1,53,335 mothers during 2022-23. Above 1,63,704 students of 2,451 schools are being covered under Jagananna Gorumudda scheme.

She presented the statistics pertaining to the progress of sachivalayams, Rythu Bharosa Kendra, YSR Health clinics, Anganwadi schools, public distribution system, agriculture, industries and other sectors.

Later, the Minister presented awards and appreciation letters to about 450 government employees. She felicitated 106-year-old freedom fighter C Rajan.

District Judge E Bheema Rao, ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu, district Collector S Shanmohan, SP Rishanth Reddy, Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu, Joint Collector P Srinivasulu, DRO N Rajasekhar, ZP CEO Prabhakar Reddy and others participated in the event.