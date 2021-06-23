Chittoor: Ensure completion of NREGS works in stipulated time

Chittoor: Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that the construction of permanent buildings for Sachivalayams, Rythu Bharosa Kendrams, YSR Health Clinics and Bulk Milk cooling centres has been initiated under the NREGS Component Scheme.

Reviewing the progress of works pertaining to NREGS Component Scheme in the district at ZP meeting hall on Wednesday, the minister directed the officials to ensure completion of all works within the stipulated time. He reiterated that no Chief Minister in the country has ever made effort for constructing the Sachivalayams in their respective states.

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy presiding over the review meeting stressed that the construction of houses under YSR Jagananna Housing Colonies Scheme should be completed on war footing. He said development and welfare were the top priorities of YSRCP government.

District Collector M Harinarayanan said the construction of 420 Sachivalayam buildings was completed out of 1,068 sanctioned to district. MP N Reddappa, MLAs A Srinivasulu (Chittoor), M S Babu (Puthalapattu), Dwarakanath Reddy (Thamballapalli), Venkatgoud (Palamaner), Joint Collector Rajasekhar and others were present.