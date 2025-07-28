Chittoor farmer killed in elephant attack

Chittoor: A 55-year-old farmer was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Kothuru village under Somala mandal late Saturday night, sparking protests and widespread panic in the region. The deceased, identified as Ramakrishna Raju, had reportedly been guarding his farmland when the incident occurred.

The herd, believed to have more than 16 elephants, had been spotted near a local water source over the past few days. Villagers said the animals were frequently straying into fields at night, destroying crops and triggering fear among locals. Despite several complaints, they alleged that forest officials failed to act in time. According to locals, Raju had stayed back in his field to protect his crop when the elephants suddenly emerged from the forest. He was caught off-guard and couldn’t escape in time. He died on the spot.

Soon after the news of his death spread, agitated villagers staged a protest, demanding justice and accountability. They refused to allow the body to be taken for post-mortem, holding the Forest Department responsible for their inaction. The protest continued through the night, drawing attention from officials and local leaders.

Forest officials from Chittoor rushed to the village and conducted a preliminary inquiry. However, their presence failed to pacify the crowd, with villagers accusing them of ignoring earlier warnings about elephant movement in the area.

It was only after senior officials intervened and assured strict action that the villagers agreed to allow the body to be shifted to Somala government hospital for autopsy. A police case has been filed in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and announced financial compensation. He also instructed the Forest Department to strengthen measures to prevent wild elephants from entering residential and farming areas. This latest incident has once again highlighted the growing threat of human-animal conflict in Chittoor district, where frequent elephant movements have left villagers on edge.