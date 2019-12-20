Chittoor farmer wins achievment award
Chittoor: Union Minister Rameswar Teli has conferred life time achievement Award to K Balakrishna Reddy, District Food Processing Units Association president on Thursday at 75th Annual Conference Award function organized by All India Food Processors Union, Bengaluru.
Speaking on the occasion Union Minister Rameswar Teli said that Central Government has introduced a number of welfare schemes for promoting processing industry in the country. He lauded that Balakrishna Reddy has done marvellous effort for promoting the processing units in Chittoor district and Hospet in Karnataka state and Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu.
