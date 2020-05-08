Chittoor: Farmers reluctant to supply vegetables to Rythu Bazaar

Chittoor: Hundreds of farmers from various villages are reluctant to transport vegetables to Chittoor Rythu Bazaar due to fear of killer virus. The villagers in unison have resolved not to venture out of their homes to do business, after the outbreak of coronavirus. Though the restrictions against the farming operations have been lifted by the state government, the farmers, particularly from the horticulture-based villages, are unwilling to sell their produce in the Rythu Bazaars.

Md Akthar, Estate Officer, Chittoor Rythu Bazaar, said to The Hans India that farmers from Thummindapalyam and other villages have dropped their plans to sell vegetables in Rythu Bazaar. "The villagers have unanimously decided not to give scope for the spread of coronavirus. Though 489 farmers have membership in Chittoor Rythu Bazaar, right now only 45 farmers are selling their produce. The efforts of horticulture authorities to convince the farmers to supply their produce in Chittoor Rythu Bazaar went in vain," he said.

He further said as per the instructions of Joint Collector, they arranged four mobile Rythu Bazaars to supply vegetables at the doorsteps of the consumers.As the villagers are reluctant to supply vegetables, the functioning of mobile Rythu Bazaars has been affected badly, he added.

He also admitted that lack of transport facilities due to lockdown restrictions was also one of the reasons for meagre supply of vegetables to Chittoor Rythu Bazaar. He also said the employees in Chittoor Rythu Bazaar did not receive their salaries for the last four months.