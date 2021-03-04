Chittoor: Job seekers duped of 20 crores

Chittoor: The police arrested two persons belonging to Tamil Nadu on charges of cheating unemployed youth in the name of providing jobs on Wednesday.

The duo lured unemployed youth from Chittoor town in the name of jobs in Central government establishments such as Railways and FCI and collected about Rs 20 crore from them. Briefing media here on Wednesday, DSP Sudhakar Reddy said the two accused were identified as Deva Priyan of Paatanur in Kadalur district and V S Harihara Kumar of Chennai city.

These two, got acquainted themselves with some people in the town and convinced them that they had good contacts in Central government undertakings to provide jobs to needy youth to help their families.

Many youth who believed them fell prey to their evil design and made payments expecting a job.

As there was no sign of any job offer, even after several months after giving money, some of them approached the police narrating their woes leading to police acting swiftly nabbing the duo on Wednesday.