Chittoor: Leopard attacks elderly couple

Narayanavanam(Chittoor): A leopard attacked an elderly couple who were going on a two-wheeler near Singiri Kona in Narayanavanam mandal on Sunday.

According to Puttur rural police, Subramanyam Naidu,65 and his wife Manjula Devi,62, belonged to Lakshmipurma village in Vadamalapeta mandal, have started to have darshan of Lord Siva at Singiri Kona on two-wheeler. When they were few metres away from Singiri Kona, a leopard standing on the branch tree above them has jumped and injured them.

When they shouted aloud, the scared leopard fled into the forest area leaving them behind. The passerby immediately informed to police who shifted the injured couple to Puttur hospital in 108 ambulance. Narayanavanam police registered a case after informing to forest officials.