Chittoor: Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy distributes tricycles to physically handicapped

Chittoor: Minister for Panchayat Raj Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said that all steps would be taken to issue physically handicapped certificate at Sachivalayams.

Distributing tricycles to physically challenged persons at Punganur bus stand on Thursday, the Minister said that YSRCP government was committed to the welfare of physically challenged and hiked their pensions and facilitating loans and house sites on priority basis.

He further said that Sachivalayam staff should identify the eligible physically challenged persons in their respective ULBs and Grama Panchayats and send a comprehensive report to the District Collector for due action.

Earlier, the minister was given rousing reception during his 6th day of Pallebata, who covered more than five villages in Somala mandal. Chittoor MP N Reddappa, Somala ZPTC Somasekhar, ZP CEO N Prabhakar Reddy and others were present.