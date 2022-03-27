Chittoor: Officials instructed to solve drinking water problems

Chittoor: Panchayat Raj Minister P Ramachandra Reddy on Sunday said that all the ZPTC members, MPPs and legislators have expressed their satisfaction over the progress of various developmental works being implemented in the district.

Participating in the ZP General Body Meeting held at ZP Meeting Hall on Sunday, the minister said volunteers and secretaries of Sachivalayams were doing remarkable job with regarding to the developmental schemes are concerned.

He said instructions were given to resolve the drinking water problem in the district. Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, in a press meet lauded Ramachandra Reddy for developing all the villages.

District Collector M Hari Narayanan and ZP CEO N Prabhakar Reddy were present. ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu presided over the meet. Chittoor MP N Reddappa and legislators A Srinivasulu, C Ramachandra Reddy, Nawaj Bhasha, M S Babu and P Dwarakanatha Reddy were present.