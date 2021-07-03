Chittoor: People celebrating Mega Housing Grounding Mela as a festival

Chittoor: Panchayat Raj Minister P Ramachandra Reddy on Saturday laid foundation stone for the construction of 2,080 houses pertaining to 6 layouts in Pulicherla, Rompicherla, Sadum, Choudepalli and Somala mandals in Punganur constituency.

Participating in the Mega Housing Grounding Mela held at Pulicherla, Ramachandra Reddy reiterated that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to provide houses with all facilities for all the eligible poor beneficiaries in the state.

As per Navaratnalu assurances over 15 lakh houses would come up shortly while 30.5 lakh house sites were already issued for all the eligible poor, he added. He declared that the Mega Housing Grounding Mela has received tremendous response and the beneficiaries have celebrated the event of laying foundation stone as a festival.

He complimented the Ministers, MPs, MLAs and YSRCP cadres for actively participating in the programme and making it a grand success.

The Minister said that 1.74 lakh houses would be constructed in Chittoor district and sanctioned Rs 1.8 lakh for each beneficiary. He said that sand would be supplied at free of cost for constructing the houses under Jagananna Housing Colonies.

Chittoor MP N Reddappa enlisted the achievements of YSRCP government during the last two-and-half years under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Joint Collector (Housing) N Venkateswarlu, ZP CEO P Prabhakar Reddy, District Panchayat Officer Dasaradh Reddy, Executive Director, SC Corporation S Rajasekhar Naidu and YSRCP leader P Ashok Kumar were present.