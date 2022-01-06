  • Menu
Chittoor: Protect constitutional rights of girijans

ST Commission Chairman Dr K Ravi Babu speaking to media in Chittoor on Wednesday
Highlights

Chittoor: ST Commission Chairman Dr K Ravi Babu said it is the need of hour to protect the constitutional rights of 32 lakh girijans in the state. Addressing a review meet held at the Collectorate on Wednesday, he expressed his anger over the officials for neglecting to address the grievances of girijans.

He said thrust should be laid facilitating the fruits of all welfare schemes reach the doorsteps of girijans. The Commission will take stern action against those, who intentionally neglect the rights of girijans, he cautioned.

District Collector M Hari Narayanan said that he would act against those officials who failed to respond to the visit of ST Chairman. DIG Senthil Kumar and Joint Collector N Rajasekhar (Welfare) were present.

