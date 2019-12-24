Chittoor: Pulse polio immunisation programme scheduled on January 19

Chittoor: Joint Collector-2 V R Chandra Mouli said that Pulse Polio Immunisation programme will be held on 19th January, 2020 in which 4.93 lakh children would be administered polio drops. All the related departments of the National programme should strive to make it success, he stressed. Above 3,000 PPI centres would be set up for the programme and it would be mandatory that each children in the age group of 0-5 years should be covered, he added.



Addressing a meeting with officials here on Monday, the JC-2 exuded confidence that the programme will be held successfully in the district . We got national recognition in this regard and we have to keep it up again, he stressed.

He instructed the authorities to keep a special focus on the ensuring PPI and expedite the needful arrangements. Impetus would be given to cover the children at Railway stations, bus stations, slums, and remote habitations. Municipal corporations, Municipalities, Panchayatraj, Education, Rural Development , Woman and Child Welfare, Transport and other allied wings of PPI should develop coordination among themselves for implementing the programme, he further said. Instructions would be given to the Nursing Colleges and Anganwadi centres to deploy their staff for covering all eligible children. District Immunisation Officer Hanumantha Rao, District Demo Officer Nirmala and others were present