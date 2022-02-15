Chittoor: Rs 20,911.79 crore Potential Linked Credit Plan launched

Chittoor: District Collector M Hari Narayanan has launched Potential Linked Credit Plan 2022-23 drafted by NABARD at the Collectorate here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Rs 20,911.79 crore would be disbursed for comprehensive development of district during 2022-23 in which all the banking institutions would play a key role in the herculean task.

Under the plan, an action plan has been prepared to credit Rs 20,911.70 crore in which Rs 10,599 crore would be allocated for crop production and marketing management, the collector added. Rs 4,008 crore has been allocated for the development of small scale industries, housing programme Rs 913.21 crore, dairy development Rs 983.96 crore, poultry Rs 112.85 crore and for horticulture Rs 429.8 crore would be disbursed by the banks towards the credit plan.

NABARD Deputy Manager C Sunil, Indian Bank LDM Seshagiri Rao, Saptagiri Grameena Bank General Manager Prasad, Union Bank Zonal Manager Sarma, SBI Regional Manager Srinivas and others were present.