Chittoor SP Manikanta takes charge as TTD in-charge CVSO

Tirupati : Chittoor District Superintendent of Police VN Manikanta Chandolu assumed responsibilities as the in-charge Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO) of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Sunday at the TTD administrative building in Tirupati.

The position has been vacant since January 9, following the government’s transfer of CVSO S Sreedhar. This decision was made in the wake of the tragic stampede incident at Bairagipatteda, which claimed six lives. To ensure the smooth functioning of TTD’s security operations, Director General of Police (DGP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao appointed SP Manikanta Chandolu as the interim CVSO.

Earlier, he also took charge as the in-charge SP of Tirupati district on Saturday, after the unexpected transfer of SP L Subba Rayudu in light of the same incident. As the CVSO, SP Chandolu is expected to oversee the security measures at TTD and ensure the safety of millions of devotees visiting the sacred temple.