Chittoor: Steps mooted for safety of police, says SP S Senthil Kumar

Chittoor: Superintendent of Police S Senthil Kumar stated that as per the instructions of DGP Goutham Sawang, Police Family Welfare Desk has been setup in which the problems of police personnel will be addressed on priority basis.

Issues relating to the family members of police men will also be attended for which he will receive the telephone calls directly from them, he said. On Sunday, he received about 25 phone calls from various police men and their family members.

On the occasion, the SP said that the role of the police personnel was very crucial in the lockdown period. All the police men are striving to prevent the spread of coronavirus by risking their lives. The Government has extreme concern for the welfare of the police and has been providing all facilities and security measures for them.

He instructed that all the grievances of the police force and their family members would be attended indiscriminately. He has made a fervent appeal to the people to extend their cooperation for the efforts of the police during lockdown. SB DSP N Sudhakar Reddy and other officers were present.