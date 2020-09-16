Chittoor traders to wind up business by 2 pm

Chittoor: In view of fast spreading of Covid-19 pandemic, the traders in Chittoor have consented to wind up their businesses by 2 pm every day including on Sunday also.

In the last few days, there has been remarkable spike of corona positive cases in the city particularly from business community alone. It is obvious to state that above 40 corona positive cases have been reported in the last five days.

As per the guidelines of the Central government, the traders were allowed to run their business activity from 6 am to 9 pm every day resulting in the unprecedented rise of Covid-19 cases in the city.

Speaking to media here on Wednesday, Municipal Commissioner P Viswanath made it clear that the traders have voluntarily consented to wind up their business hours by 2 pm every day.

"As token of their commitment to combat the Covid-19, the traders have consented to wind up their business by 2 pm" he added.