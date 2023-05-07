Live
Chittoor: Unemployed youth stage protest in GD Nellore
Highlights
Condemning the indifferent attitude of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy towards educated unemployed youth
Chittoor : Condemning the indifferent attitude of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy towards educated unemployed youth, the TDP organised a protest at Ambedkar statue, GD Nellore on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, TDP convener B Chitti Babu alleged that YSRCP government has totally failed to remit unemployed allowance. He assured that the TDP government would introduce unemployment allowance if the party was voted to power in the next elections. He regretted that Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy has failed to develop GD Nellore Assembly Constituency.
