Chittoor: Woman gives birth in 108 ambulance

Chittoor: A woman gave birth to a baby girl in 108 ambulance in Chittoor on Sunday.

The family members of pregnant Maheswari, wife of Wilson of Vengamambapuram Colony, called 108 ambulance for immediate assistance. While the vehicle was on its way to government hospital here, she complained of labour pain and emergency medical technician Anandan and pilot Rajesh performed safe delivery of the woman in the ambulance itself.