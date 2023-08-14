  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chittoor: Woman gives birth in 108 ambulance

Emergency medical technician Anandan with Maheswari and her new-born baby girl on Sunday
x

Emergency medical technician Anandan with Maheswari and her new-born baby girl on Sunday

Highlights

A woman gave birth to a baby girl in 108 ambulance in Chittoor on Sunday.

Chittoor: A woman gave birth to a baby girl in 108 ambulance in Chittoor on Sunday.

The family members of pregnant Maheswari, wife of Wilson of Vengamambapuram Colony, called 108 ambulance for immediate assistance. While the vehicle was on its way to government hospital here, she complained of labour pain and emergency medical technician Anandan and pilot Rajesh performed safe delivery of the woman in the ambulance itself.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X