Rajamahendravaram: General observer inspects election preparedness

Rajamahendravaram : Rajahmundry Parliamentary Constituency general observer K Balasubrahmanyam inspected the performance of Suvidha, cVIGIL, MCC, Media Cell, Media Monitoring Cell, 1950 Call Centre on Friday.

The National Voters’ Service Portal (NVSP) section and CCTV sections at check posts were inspected. He examined the details of the online and direct applications for permits through Suvidha.

Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha informed that the respective candidates and representatives of political parties have to hand over the relevant documents directly in connection with the applications coming through online.

She said that complaints submitted through cVIGIL are being resolved within 33 minutes. She said that records are being maintained for MCC violations by the respective constituencies and notices are being served through the concerned returning officers.



In the media monitoring department, negative and positive news of the district is being monitored through 16 news channels, with staff working in three shifts. Collector informed that the details are being entered in the registers along with the time.



District Revenue Officer G Narasimhulu, Special Deputy Collector R Krishna Naik, DPRO I Kasaiah, Rajahmundry Urban Development Authority (RUDA) VC B Balaswamy, Marketing ADM Sunil Vinay and others were present.

