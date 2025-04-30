CHO staff protest at DM&HO over long-standing salary dues

Puttaparthi: Community Health Officers (CHOs) working under the National Health Mission (NHM) have continued their indefinite peaceful protest for the second day at the District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) office in Sri Sathya Sai district, demanding resolution of long-pending salary and employment issues. The CHOs, who have been serving for the past two years, expressed frustration over persistent salary-related problems.

As part of their protest, they sat on their knees at the DM&HO office, urging the government to address their justified demands. Their key demands include regularization of CHOs who have completed over six years of service, a 23% increment to match that of other NHM employees, monthly incentives along with regular salaries, an annual 5% increment, and a comprehensive resolution to both financial and non-financial grievances.

The protesting CHOs have stated that they will continue their peaceful agitation until their demands are addressed and a suitable assurance is given by the concerned authorities.