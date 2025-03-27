Live
- Gen Z garners 41% pie in credit mkt
- Gita-themed calendar launched
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges check the rates on 27 March 2025
- Airbus’ India sourcing to reach $2 bn by 2030
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges check the rates on 27 March 2025
- Top-15 States’ capital outlay growth at 18% likely in FY26
- Good inflow of Indian students in South Aus: Study Adelaide chief
- After 7-day rally, mkts in red on profit booking
- SVIMS workers stage protest demanding wage hike
- India’s tech contractual workforce sees surge in female participation, yet faces persistent gender gaps: Report
Christian, Dalit groups suspect foul play
Pastors, Christian groups, and Dalit organisations staged a large-scale protest outside Ra-jahmundry Government Hospital on Tuesday during the postmortem of deceased pastor Praveen
Rajamahendravaram: Pastors, Christian groups, and Dalit organisations staged a large-scale protest outside Ra-jahmundry Government Hospital on Tuesday during the postmortem of deceased pastor Praveen, demanding a full-fledged inquiry and an official statement from the police. Many pas-tors from various districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana gathered in Rajahmundry, closely monitoring the developments in the case.
According to initial police reports, Pagadala left Hyderabad on Monday night on his Bullet mo-torcycle, heading towards Rajamahendravaram. He was found dead near Konthamuru under suspicious circumstances. While preliminary findings suggest it was a road accident, con-cerns raised by various groups have led authorities to classify it as a suspicious death, warranting a detailed probe.
Pastors who examined the body noted visible injuries and suspected blunt force trauma. For-mer MP G V Harsha Kumar has demanded a thorough investigation to uncover the truth behind Pagadala’s death and urged the police to provide a clear and transparent report.