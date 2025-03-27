Christian, Dalit groups suspect foul play

Rajamahendravaram: Pastors, Christian groups, and Dalit organisations staged a large-scale protest outside Ra-jahmundry Government Hospital on Tuesday during the postmortem of deceased pastor Praveen, demanding a full-fledged inquiry and an official statement from the police. Many pas-tors from various districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana gathered in Rajahmundry, closely monitoring the developments in the case.

According to initial police reports, Pagadala left Hyderabad on Monday night on his Bullet mo-torcycle, heading towards Rajamahendravaram. He was found dead near Konthamuru under suspicious circumstances. While preliminary findings suggest it was a road accident, con-cerns raised by various groups have led authorities to classify it as a suspicious death, warranting a detailed probe.

Pastors who examined the body noted visible injuries and suspected blunt force trauma. For-mer MP G V Harsha Kumar has demanded a thorough investigation to uncover the truth behind Pagadala’s death and urged the police to provide a clear and transparent report.