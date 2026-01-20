Christian leaders urge MLA to allot land

Ongole: The Ongole United Pastors Union met with Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao here on Monday, and requested him to allot four acres of land near Ongole for establishing a Christian Community Hall.

The delegation, led by President Rev Sikka Issac Babu and General Secretary Pastor Bhagavandas, submitted a petition to the MLA requesting land for constructing a community hall to conduct marriages, organise medical camps, and carry out educational and humanitarian service activities. The Christian community expressed heartfelt gratitude to the MLA for his positive response to their long-pending request. The Ongole Town Denomination Pastors Union stated that further procedural formalities will be completed through the concerned government departments to finalise the land allocation.

Christian leaders, including Yellutla Varun Teja and Kollam Pranay Kumar, were part of the meeting with the MLA.