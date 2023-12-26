Christmas celebrated with great fervor

Ongole: Christians across the Prakasam district celebrated the birthday of Jesus Christ in great gaiety and fervor here on Monday. The churches witnessed families participating in the midnight special prayers along with children.

The 150 plus years old Jewett Memorial Baptist Church has a beautiful look. The pastors at the LEF Church in Markapuram, Centenary Telugu Baptist Church in Podili and the almost-a-century-old CSI Church of Christ at Giddalur and other churches at various places explained about Jesus and his sufferings. After the mass, the pastors said that everyone should follow the path of Jesus and contribute some or more from their hard-earned money for the welfare and happiness of human beings and society. The pastors delivered a message of God and asked members of churches to share joy with poor.

Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, YSRCP youth leader Balineni Praneeth Reddy and others participated in the Sunday night special service at the JMB church and wished every a Merry Christmas. Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha organised special prayers at her house on Sunday morning, and local corporators, Praneeth Reddy and others were present.