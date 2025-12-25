Christmas gift: AP releases Rs 50.50 cr to pastors

Vijayawada: As part of Christmas celebrations, the state government on Tuesday released Rs 50.50 crore towards payment of honorarium to 8,148 pastors across the State. It may be recalled that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, while participating in semi-Christmas celebrations on December 24, had announced the release of honorarium as a Christmas gift to pastors. Accordingly, the government released Rs 50,50,80,000 for payment of honorarium covering the period from December 2024 to November 2025. Under the scheme, each pastor will receive an honorarium of Rs 6,000 per month for 12 months. The release of funds is aimed at extending financial support to pastors and recognising their services to the community during the festive season, officials said.