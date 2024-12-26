Christmas prayers held with religious fervour in Tirupati

Tirupati: The spirit of Christmas brought joy and togetherness as people gathered at churches and cathedrals to offer prayers and exchange greetings. Places of worship were beautifully decorated with colourful lights, Christmas trees and festive embellishments, while children dressed as Santa Claus added to the cheerful atmosphere.

Christians commemorated the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25 with religious fervour. Morning sermons at churches drew large congregations and midnight prayers on Christmas Eve saw thousands participating in the celebrations.

Many extended the festivities to their homes, decorating with Christmas trees and stars and hosting friends to share the joy of the season.

Sweet shops and bakeries were abuzz with activity, introducing new treats to meet the festive demand. Prominent churches like Jaganmatha Church, West Church and St Lutheran Church were crowded with visitors throughout the day.

In KB Layout, MLA Arani Srinivasulu joined the celebrations at Shekinah Ministries Church and West Church. He cut a cake and distributed it to children, receiving blessings from church pastors. Speaking to the gathering, he encouraged people to follow the path of peace shown by Jesus, fostering harmony and unity. He extended his Christmas wishes to the people of the Tirupati constituency and acknowledged the invaluable contributions of Christians during his four decades in public service.

Srinivasulu highlighted initiatives by the NDA government in the State, such as providing honorariums for pastors and financial assistance for church construction and renovation. He commended Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for their dedication to Christian welfare and noted the government’s support for pilgrims traveling to Jerusalem.

TDP leader and SC Corporation director Kumaramma and Janasena city president Raja Reddy, Muralinath Reddy, Chandu, Venkatesh, Munaswamy, Amudala Venkatesh and others.