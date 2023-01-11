CID inspections at former TDP minister Narayana's office ended, crucial documents seized

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department has intensified investigation in Amaravati land scam case and probing on the purchase of 150 acres of assigned land.

The CID officials conducted searches at the NSPIRA organization in Madhapur belonging to TDP leader and former minister Narayana. The search, which lasted for two days, ended on Wednesday in the office located on the tenth floor of Milant Tower.

To this extent, the authorities seized crucial documents and hard disks in the N Spyra company. It has been found that funds have been diverted from Narayan companies to Ramkrishna housing company. As many as CID officials participated in these inspections.