CID quizzes Naidu for 7 hrs

Rajamahendravaram: The CID officials, who took custody of former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday morning questioned him for 7 hours on Skill Development Corporation scam at central jail here. Arrangements were made for the questioning in the conference hall of the prison. A 9-member team of CID officials came from Vijayawada on Saturday morning and stayed at the R&B guest house. Naidu underwent a medical examination at 9 am before questioning started at around 10 am, according to sources.



It may be noted that ACB court on Friday directed that the interrogation can be done from 9.30 am to 5 pm with hourly breaks and lunch break. Naidu’s lawyers D Srinivas and G Subbarao were also present in the interrogation hall. CID DSP Dhanunjayudu, CID officials V Vijay Bhaskar, A Lakshminarayana, M Satyanarayana, Mohan, Ravikumar, Srinivasan, Sambasiva Rao, Ranganayakulu, two official mediators, a videographer and advocates of Naidu were at the questioning.

Sources said four breaks were given for 5 to 10 minutes in between and lunch break was taken for 1 hour. CID officials in two teams asked questions on the technical and legal aspects on the first day.

It is learnt that 60 questions were posed to the former CM. Naidu consulted his lawyers during breaks once every hour. The entire questioning was recorded by a videographer.

According to the order of the ACB court, this video will be submitted to the court in a sealed cover. The investigation will continue on Sunday.