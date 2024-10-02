CID to investigate actress Jethwani’s case

Vijayawada:The state government is reportedly contemplating to handover the Bollywood actress Kadambari Jethwani case to state CID as the case is related to two states, AP and Maharashtra, and some senior IPS officers are involved.

The prime accused in the case Kukkala Vidya Sagar was arrested and sent to judicial remand. It may be mentioned that film actress Kadambari Jethwani was arrested during YSRCP rule in Mumbai in connection with the allegations levelled by Vidya Sagar that she blackmailed him. The actress alleged that she was tortured and harassed by Vijayawada police basing on the false charges. The state government suspended three IPS officers, former intelligence chief P S R Anjaneyulu, former CP of Vijayawada Kanti Rana Tata and former DCP of Vijayawada Vishal Gunni based on the complaint by Jethwani.

Keeping in view of the seriousness of the case and need for an in-depth investigation, the state government is seriously considering to hand over the case to CID for further investigation. The government is likely to issue the orders soon to this effect.