CII AP hails Union budget

Vijayawada: Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Andhra Pradesh hailed the Union Budget 2024 presented by the Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman by stating that this budget signifies a significant step towards the holistic development of Andhra Pradesh, aligning with the vision of economic growth and infrastructural advancement.

CII AP chairman V Muralikrishna said the major highlight of the budget is the substantial financial assistance of Rs 15,000 crores allocated for the development of Amaravati capital city of Andhra Pradesh. This immediate support underscores the Central government’s commitment to transforming Amaravati into a vibrant hub of activity and growth.

The members said that Union Budget focused more on skill development and job creation. Introducing internship for youth with CSR funds to improve skill development will help industrial sector. MSMEs got a good relief with the incentives announced in the budget. They said the budget should have more allocation of funds for health care.