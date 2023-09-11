  • Menu
Cinema theatres cancel noon shows, Banks didn’t function

There is hardly any activist of any party is seen moving around the city to impose the bandh call given by the TDP across the city on Monday.

All cinema theatres cancelled noon shows that included the twin theatre complex owned by the chief minister’s family in the.

Except very few shops, all the shops and commercial establishments didn’t open their outlets.

All Banks were closed.

