Circular economy plays vital role in disposing off waste

Vijayawada: Special Chief Secretary G Anantha Ramu has said that circular economy has to play vital role in disposing off various types of wastes being produced in the country. Circular economy is a closed loop system, where resources are kept in use for as long as possible, with reuse, redesign, recycling and recovery built into production and consumption patterns, he added.

He was the chief guest at the workshop conducted by The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board in collaboration with the Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI) as technical partner supported by Paripatram Solutions, here on Thursday. The objective of conducting the two-day workshop is to identify the sector wide opportunities to adopt, promote and prescribe implementation pathways for Circular Economy in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Anantha Ramu said Andhra Pradesh has third longest coastline in the country and 10th largest geographically in the country. He said the circular economy approach aligns with the Government of India’s focus on optimum resource utilisation amid growing population, rapid urbanisation, climate change and related environmental pollution. The Special Chief Secretary further said circular economy helps in generating new employment opportunities while improving environment.

Swachhandhra Corporation chairman K Pattabhiram said Andhra Pradesh is adopting speed of doing business and efforts will be made to make India number one in Circular economy. He said proper usage of e wastage is the objective of circular economy. He said Government has made various types of policies like plastic waste policy, E waste policy, Battery waste policy, hazardous and other wastes, waste tyre policy, motor vehicle waste policy etc. He said many sectors produce waste and it should be reused and recycled as part of the Circular economy.