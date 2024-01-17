Live
- Former minister Madhu Swamy aspirant for Tumakuru ticket
- Kalyana Rama Shrine in Chikkamagaluru Holds Myths of Lord Rama, Sita, and Bhima Keechaka
- No hearing held in SC on Chandrababu's anticipatory bail plea in Fibernet case
- Bengal Govt has turned Gangasagar Mela into a money-minting event: LoP
- ‘Bigg Boss 17’: Munawar, Vicky get into a physical fight over a ‘bucket’
- Navy team to Chadar trek Ladakh's frozen Zanskar River
- Gujarat High Court acts on post-cataract surgery complications at hospital, next hearing on Feb 7
- PM Modi asks Kerala BJP workers to reach out to people ahead of LS polls
- Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Expected Changes in Samsung Galaxy S24 Series
- Need some time to examine report on question if LMV licence holders can drive light transport vehicles: Centre to Supreme Court
Just In
CITU president P. Shankara Rao demands salaries of municipal staff according to GO 11
CITU District President P. Shankara Rao has demanded that the wages for workers in the engineering department of the municipality be paid in accordance with GO 11.
CITU District President P. Shankara Rao has demanded that the wages for workers in the engineering department of the municipality be paid in accordance with GO 11. The details of the engineering department workers have been submitted to Commissioner S. Srinivasa Rao, with a request for the payment of wages as per GO 11.
It has been highlighted that the municipal engineering workers have not received their rightful wages for skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled work as per GO 11. During strike talks, the government had made promises to pay wages according to Jivo, and now the implementation of those promises is being urged.
The commissioner has been asked to provide a report to the government regarding the number of engineering workers in the municipality and their current wages. Should these promises not be fulfilled, the workers are prepared to fight for their rights. The workers have actively participated in the program to address this issue.