CITU president to withdraw ESMA act on Anganwadis

Just In
Highlights
The CITU District President, P. Shankara Rao, criticized the government for introducing the ESMA Act without addressing the problems faced by Anganwadi workers
The CITU District President, P. Shankara Rao, criticized the government for introducing the ESMA Act without addressing the problems faced by Anganwadi workers, municipal contract workers, and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan employees. In protest, they burned copies of the act at the Pakiveedhi Ambedkar statue.
Rao argued that if the government is serious about fulfilling its election promises, there is no need for the ESMA Act. He demanded the repeal of the act and resolution of the issues faced by the workers mentioned.
He warned that if the government fails to address these concerns, the fight will intensify. The Municipal Workers Union President, G. Gaurish, along with leaders Yugandhar, Vasu, and workers also participated in the protest.
