Live
- Achievement of Congress in last one year is 'big zero': Karnataka BJP President
- Strict action will be taken if adulterated food items are sold
- 6 sheep and 2 goats were killed by lightning.
- Indian mixed relay team breaks national record, wins gold in Asian Relays
- IPL 2024 Rohit Sharma incident: Broadcaster says committed to protecting players’ privacy
- Congress jailed me 20 times, says its ally Akhil Gogoi in Assam
- Taking wickets is key to stopping batters from big totals in T20s, says Harbhajan Singh
- Cyber DSP Giri Kumar reassured cyber victims
- At 59 per cent, Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency records highest-ever turnout: EC
- Odisha records 60.87 pc voter turnout
Just In
Lankan government to introduce two bills to bolster economy
The Sri Lankan government will introduce two significant bills aimed at bolstering the country's economy to parliament on Wednesday, a minister said on Monday.
Colombo : The Sri Lankan government will introduce two significant bills aimed at bolstering the country's economy to parliament on Wednesday, a minister said on Monday.
The "Economic Transformation Bill" and the "Public Financial Management Bill" are designed to enhance public finance management and safeguard against future economic downturns, State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe told a press conference.
Semasinghe said it is necessary to maintain optimal levels of public financial management to avert future economic crises, and the bills are aligned with recommendations from a collaborative program with the International Monetary Fund, reports Xinhua News Agency.
He said the legislation encompasses reforms essential for international trade, trade agreements, and climate change mitigation efforts.
In 2022, Sri Lanka's public debt ratio stood at 128 per cent, a figure slated to be reduced to less than 95 per cent by 2032, said Semasinghe.
Similarly, the fiscal requirement, which was 34.6 per cent of gross domestic product in 2022, aims to be lowered to below 13 per cent by 2032, according to the minister.