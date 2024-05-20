Live
First woman cop: Idashisha Nongrang takes charge as Meghalaya DGP
Idashisha Nongrang, took charge as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Meghalaya on Monday. She has succeeded L.R. Bishnoi who retired from the post of DGP on Sunday.
Nongrang is the first woman police officer to become the DGP of Meghalaya. She was the Director General of Civil Defence and Home Guard in Meghalaya before being appointed to this position.
Idashisha Nongrang is an IPS officer from the 1992 batch. She will hold the post of DGP from May 20, 2024, until May 19, 2026.
Earlier, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma congratulated Nongrang on her appointment as the new top cop of the state.
Taking to his X handle, Sangma wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to Idashisha Nongrang, IPS, on her appointment as the new DGP.”
“Breaking barriers and making history, she became the first tribal lady from our state to hold this position, a moment of immense pride for all of us. Wishing her all the best,” the Chief Minister added.