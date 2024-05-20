Citing old video, PM Modi corners Cong’s ‘Shehzada’ on Muslim reservation at Bengal rally

New Delhi: Addressing poll rallies in West Bengal on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described both the Congress and Trinamool Congress as ‘sinking ships’ and predicted their doom in the ongoing elections.

However, the Prime Minister’s sharp denunciation of Rahul Gandhi and the ecosystem that shielded Congress' ‘dangerous designs’ grabbed maximum eyeballs at the hustings and also on social media.

Addressing a public gathering in Jhargram, PM Modi launched a frontal attack on the Congress and its ‘Shehzada’ over pledges of reservations to Muslims, as seen in the viral video.

“Today, I saw a video on social media in which the Shehzada of Congress is saying that his party will give reservations to Muslims. This shows the highly communal nature of Congress,” PM Modi told the gathering.

He said the video is 10-12 years old, but shows the ‘dangerous designs’ of the party and also leaves a stern message for the ecosystem that sought to cover it up for all these years.

“The ecosystem that has worked to save the skin of these extreme communalists should also listen carefully that the Congress' prince is openly saying that the party will give reservations to Muslims,” PM Modi said at the rally.

In the old undated video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen challenging the then Mulayam Singh regime in Uttar Pradesh to announce reservations for Muslims.

“They came to power three times but never announced reservation. The Manmohan Singh-led Congress government will give reservations to the Muslim brothers,” Rahul could be heard saying in the viral video.

At the rally, PM Modi also taunted the INDI Alliance, saying they got tired at the first phase of elections and by the fifth phase, they are feeling "defeated and decimated".