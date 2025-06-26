Civic body chief inspects colonies in Zone-III

Visakhapatnam: Giving top priority to cleanliness of Visakhapatnam city, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg directed the public health officials of GVMC to take up sanitation measures on a daily basis.

On Wednesday, the Commissioner paid a visit to various areas in zone-III of the 21st ward, including Masjid Street, Vijayanagar Colony, Netaji Nagar, Koyya street and Anna Canteen at China Waltair.

During the inspection, the Commissioner emphasised that cleaning of drains and removal of waste must be carried out on a daily basis without any disruption.

After taking note of sewage water flowing in several locations, he instructed the officials to focus on regular clearing of drains in the 21st ward. Later, he also reviewed the pushcarts deployed in the ward and directed zonal commissioner K Shivaprasad to monitor their utilisation in all the areas.

Inspecting the desilting works underway in the main drain at Koyya street, he asked Chief Medical Officer ENV Naresh Kumar to intensify efforts during monsoon to prevent waterlogging and overflowing.

When the Commissioner noticed construction waste lying on the roads and drains at Masjid Street, he ordered the planning secretary to clear it with immediate effect and upload photographic evidence. He instructed the zonal commissioner to make sure that new buildings under construction are fully covered until their completion and that construction materials should not be dumped on roads but kept within the compound walls.

He interacted with local residents regarding drinking water supply issues and the functioning of streetlights. When the ward secretary informed that of the 331 streetlights, including solar-powered ones in the ward, 16 became non-functional, the Commissioner underlined the need to make all the street lights functional.

The Commissioner enquired with the ward secretaries about the number of households connected to the underground drainage system. He told the officials to place grills over manholes to prevent dumping of waste.

Later, he visited Anna Canteen near the Government Hospital for Mental Care in China Waltair and emphasised that hygienic, hot meals should be provided to people in the government-run Anna Canteens.