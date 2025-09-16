Civic chief suggests daily drinking water tests

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra has directed officials to take up stringent measures to ensure safe drinking water supply, improve drainage facilities, and step up anti-mosquito operations across the city.

As part of his field inspection on Monday, the Commissioner visited several areas including Tickle Road, Christurajapuram, Ramesh Hospital Road, Loyola College Road, Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road, KJ Gupta Colony, Kanumuri Devanandam Road, Badavapet, Jammi Chettu Centre, and Madhu Chowk.

He personally conducted a residual chlorine test at Tentu Gaurayya Street and verified water quality in households. He instructed officials to conduct drinking water tests daily at households, ensure uninterrupted sewage drainage, remove encroachments obstructing drains, and prevent stagnation of rainwater. Stressing the importance of sanitation, he asked staff to maintain cleanliness, clear garbage regularly, and take up anti-larvae measures including drone spraying to prevent mosquito breeding.

Assistant City Planner Mohan Babu, Assistant Medical Health Officer Dr Gopalakrishna Naik, and other staff accompanied him.

RO water plants at Jakkampudi

Later, the Commissioner inspected Jakkampudi Colony, where he emphasised the need for the Municipal Corporation to set up its own RO plants to provide safe drinking water to residents.

He directed engineers to prevent water leakages along drains, remove unauthorised structures, and carry out fogging, ML oil spray, and drone-based spraying in open areas, canals, and drains. He also instructed officials to conduct regular water quality tests in all borewells and private RO plants. Chief Engineer R Srinath Reddy, Chief Medical Health Officer Dr Arjuna Rao, Superintending Engineer P Satyakumari, Executive Engineer J Srinivas, Assistant Medical Health Officer Dr Annapurna, and staff joined the inspection.