Civil Defence Organisation of SCR shows its prowess

Vijayawada: Civil Defence Organisation (CDO) of the South Central Railway held a mock drill on basic life saving measures and rescue operations as a part of celebrating the 61st Civil Defence Annual Day at the railway station here on Thursday in association with staff of Vijayawada division. ADRMs D Srinivasa Rao and M Srikanth and Deputy Controller of Civil Defence and ADGM KLN Swamy supervised the relief and rescue operations performed by the CDO personnel. The basic objective of conducting this mock drill is to train the staff to play a vital role in extrication methods by rendering first aid at the spot and moving them to nearest hospital for treatment by saving precious life and minimising casualties during any untoward incident.

Earlier, DRM Narendra A Patil hoisted the Civil Defence Flag. The mock drill exercise took off with a sudden bomb blast in a political rally leading to many casualties. CDO personnel and Railway staff immediately swung into action and started the rescue and relief operations to save the injured in golden hour.

The DRM congratulated the efforts of the Civil Defence Organisation for imparting valuable lessons to staff in ground rescue methods, fire-fighting techniques, first aid, basic life support and rescue extrication methods. He pointed out that at the time of crisis or calamity, Railways always played a mighty role in supplying logistics, relief material and transportation of passengers.

He announced a group cash award of Rs 50,000 to Civil Defence Organisation for their outstanding demonstration. CDO team, Bharat Scouts and Guides, other supervisors and staff were present.