Civil Judge Court inaugurated

Singarayakonda: A new Civil Judge (Junior Division) Court was inaugurated in Singarayakonda on Sunday.

Justice Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao, Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court and Administrative Judge for Prakasam district, unveiled the foundation stone of the court building. Justice K Manmadha Rao of AP High Court officially inaugurated the court building, while Justice Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad and Justice Dr Y Lakshman Rao inaugurated the court’s offices.

During the ceremony, presided over by Prakasam District Principal District Judge A Bharati, Justice Rajasekhar Rao emphasised that this court was essential for the region. He stated that the court would serve to ensure justice for everyone and expressed gratitude to all those who worked toward establishing it. Justice Manmadha Rao noted that the need for a court in Singarayakonda had been recognised many years ago. He highlighted how local advocates had faced numerous professional challenges by having to travel to the Kandukuru court. He described the inauguration of this court by four High Court justices as a very positive development.

Justice Ramakrishna Prasad remarked that the court would be beneficial to many people.

Justice Lakshman Rao mentioned that the court established in Singarayakonda would be highly beneficial to litigants.

District Collector A Thameem Ansariya and District SP AR Damodar said that this court would allow cases to be resolved more quickly, providing speedy justice to litigants.

The President of the Bar Association, Sanneboina Srinivasu, along with judges from all courts in the erstwhile Prakasam district, attended the event.